Danial Akhmetov elected as president of Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Danial Akhmetov has become the new President of the Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan as was decided during an extraordinary conference held in Astana today, SPORTINFORM reports.

The conference was organized in view of the fact that Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, who headed the country's Athletics Federation, was elected President of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan in February. Danial Akhmetov became the new head of the Athletics Federation.

"Conceptually, we will move in several main directions," noted Daniyal Akhmetov. "We will develop the infrastructure. We will start with regions where athletics has been most developed in our country. Another key issue is the reserve training. I plan to meet with the leaders of the regions, talk with them about the establishment of specialized athletics departments, or about the creation of sports schools. Because if there is no massive involvement, no children, it is useless to talk about the future. (...) I would like to thank everyone for electing me as the head of the Federation. We will work together to make the country be proud of Kazakh track-and-field athletes.

Danial Akhmetov is the Governor of East Kazakhstan region. Last year, he was elected as a member of the Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan and headed the regional federation.

The former head of the Federation, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, will continue taking part in its work as a member of the Executive Committee.