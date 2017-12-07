Danial Akhmetov joins Executive Committee of Kazakh Athletics Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A special conference of the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation, attended by Federation President Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, is underway in Astana, Sport.inform reports.

At the beginning of the conference, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov introduced Akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov as the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of East Kazakhstan region, who took over that latter position a week ago. The conference attendees unanimously decided to elect Danial Akhmetov as a member of the Executive Committee of the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation at the suggestion of Adilbek Dzhaksybekov.



"Danial Kenzhetayevich did a lot for the Kazakh sport. He now heads the Athletics Federation of the East Kazakhstan region. He founded "Altay Athletics" athletic club there. I believe Mr. Akhmetov's experience in cycling and soccer will be empowering for the track and field athletics," said the President of the Federation, Adilbek Dzhaksybekov.

Besides, Head Coach of the Kazakhstan National Team Grigoriy Yegorov and First Vice-President of the Federation Eldar Tabanov are making reports at the conference.











The conference will be followed by the ceremonial reception and victory parade of the Asian Indoor Games winners, as well as the awarding for the nominations of "The Best Athlete 2017", "The Best Project 2017", and "The Best Regional Federation 2017".

