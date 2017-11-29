Danial Akhmetov looks forward to new archaeological findings in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Governor of East Kazakhstan region, Danial Akhmetov, announced that the authorities will continue financing archaeological excavations in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are financing archaeological excavations in Berel, Shilikti, in new unique historical sites in Abay and Zaisan districts. We expect that Kazakhstan's public will get to know new remarkable discoveries in the near future (...)

In 2016, there were about 5,500 historical artifacts, whereas this year we have found 1,700 ones. We are enlarging our program, and in the near future we will have new findings (...) I am excited about that program [Rukhani Janghyru]. We will finance it as we have involved the entire scientific community of East Kazakhstan region," the governor told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to the regional administration, every year the authorities allocate KZT 100 million of the regional budget for the development of scientific archeological research in East Kazakhstan region.