NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Daniil Fominykh becomes new ITT Asian champion and brings Kazakhstan National Team another gold medal. Fominykh finished 40 km long individual race in 49 minutes 42 seconds, 11 seconds ahead of silver medalist Chun Kai Feng from Chinese Taipei and 1'17 ahead of King Lok Cheung from Hong Kong, who concludes Top 3 with bronze medal, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"It was very cold day with heavy rain and strong wind. It were also strong rivals from WorldTour teams, happy that I managed to show planned result and win there. Now we are preparing and looking forward to the group race that will held on Sunday and we will try to do our best there as well," commented Daniil Fominykh.

"Extreme weather conditions today with side windstorms, heavy rain, the temperature was only about 4 degrees. Daniil started very strong and was showing a very good time up to first 20 km, he was even 30 seconds faster comparing our TTT time this Tuesday, in the second half, he was very cold, but in the last 5 kilometers he managed to set a very good time again. The main thing is that we have completed our task and won the gold medal, the victory is ours!" - commented the head coach of the Kazakhstan national team and sports director of the Astana Pro Team Assan Bazayev.