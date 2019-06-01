Daniya Yespayeva holds meetings in Pavlodar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Pavlodar regional campaign headquarters of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan organized campaign events with the participation of Daniya Yespayeva, the Party nominee for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Daniya Yespayeva visited Kazenergocable JSC, which is Kazakhstan's top cable manufacturer.





She also held such meetings with the employees of Technoprom Tex LLP and Merusar and Co LLP.

At the regional library, Daniya Yespayeva, together with Head of the election campaign headquarters Azat Peruashev, introduced the election program to entrepreneurs and employees of government-funded organizations. The candidate answered all questions of the voters.





It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.