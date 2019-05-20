NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party's presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva met with Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering staff at the special economic zone in Nur-Sultan, the Party's press service reports.

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering is one of the largest defense industry facilities. It supplies the country's army and law enforcement agencies with armoured vehicles. It builds 120 vehicles a year.



Daniya Yespayeva told those present about her election program, listened to the problems the country's manufacturers face.



As earlier reported, the election canvassing in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

