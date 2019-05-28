  • kz
    Daniya Yespayeva met with students in Nur-Sultan

    11:36, 28 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party's presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva and head of the election campaign headquarters Azat Peruashev met with young voters at the law and humanities college in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Students and teaching staff got familiarized with the election program of the country's first female candidate for presidency.

    As earlier reported, the election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven presidential candidates.

    Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
