Daniya Yespayeva’s campaign team arranges Uralsk Open Rowing and Canoeing Championship

URALSK. KAZINFORM - The headquarters of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan held the Uralsk Open Rowing and Canoeing Championship dated to the International Children's Day, Kazinform reports.

Over 120 athletes from Turkestan, Almaty, Shymkent, Temirtau, Atyrau, and Uralsk participated in the tournament.

All participants turned in fine performance and were awarded diplomas and medals.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.