Daniya Yespayeva visits Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Political Party Daniya Yespayeva has met with the staff of Kazakhstan Agro Innovative Corporation LLP in Kokshetau, Kazinform reports.

While visiting the enterprise, Daniya Yespayeva familiarized with the work of the company and highlighted the focal points of her election campaign.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.