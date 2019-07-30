  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Daniyar Kalenov wins bronze at intl Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Minsk

    11:33, 30 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team grabbed 4 medals at the Oleg Karavayev International Tournament in Minsk, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

    Daniyar Kalenovwas the last to climb the podium. He won a bronze medal in the 67kg weight category.

    Earlier, threeKazakh athletes – Meirambek Ainagulov (63kg), Meirzhan Shermakhambet (72kg) andYerulan Iskakov (97kg) pocketed bronze medals at the event.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!