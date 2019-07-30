Daniyar Kalenov wins bronze at intl Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Minsk
11:33, 30 July 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team grabbed 4 medals at the Oleg Karavayev International Tournament in Minsk, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.
Daniyar Kalenovwas the last to climb the podium. He won a bronze medal in the 67kg weight category.
Earlier, threeKazakh athletes – Meirambek Ainagulov (63kg), Meirzhan Shermakhambet (72kg) andYerulan Iskakov (97kg) pocketed bronze medals at the event.