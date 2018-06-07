Daniyar Yeleussinov leaps in world rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having secured the second professional win, Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (2-0, 1 KO) has significantly advanced in Boxrec.com rankings, reports Sports.kz.

In the welterweight rankings, he climbed from 681st to 346th place. It is Australia's Jeffrey Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs), the holder of the WBO title, who tops the division.

It is to be recalled within a boxing event in London, Yeleussinov won the fight against Hungarian Zoltan Szabo (24-12, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision (60-54). Daniyar will have his third bout also at the O2 Arena in London. It will be held on July 28, while the name of his opponent will be announced later.

Yeleussinov made his professional debut on April 28 in New York. He won the fight vs. American boxer Noah Kidd (3-1-1, 2 KOs) as the referee stopped the contest in the third round.