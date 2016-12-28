Daniyar Yeleussinov named best boxer of Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian Boxing Confederation sums up the results of year 2016 and announces best boxers of the continent in following categories:

1. Best Male Boxer of Asia 2016 - Daniyar Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan);

2. Best Female Boxer 2016 - Yin Junhua (China);

3. Best Male Youth Boxer 2016- Hayato Tsutsumi (Japan);

4. Best Female Youth Boxer 2016 - Pan Sumei (China);

5. Best Junior Male Boxer 2016 - Christian Pitt Laurente (Philippines);

6. Best Junior Female Boxer 2016 - Yu Lisai (China);

7. Best APB Boxer 2016 - Zhasurbek Latipov (Uzbekistan);

8. Best WSB Boxer 2016 - Aslanbek Shymbergenov (Kazakhstan);

9. Asian Discovery of the Year - Shahram Giyasov (Uzbekistan);

10. Best Asian Coach - Patricio Gaspi (Philippines);

11. Best Asian Supervisor - Karina Pixon (Philippines);

12. Best Asian ITO - Billy Wong (Macao);

13. Best Asian Referee & Judge - Dzhinzhing Zhang (China);

14. Best Asian National Federation - Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

According to Executive Director of the ASBC Bagdaulet Turekhanov, boxing fans from all over the world have voted for Asia’s Best on social networks. In his words, Kazakhstan is represented in three categories of the rating. Turekhanov has reminded that Kazakhstan Boxing Federation was also noted by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) for hosting 2016 Women's World Boxing Championships Astana.



