Daniyar Yeleussinov nominated for Altyn Zhurek 2016 prize

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rio Olympic Games champion, boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov has been nominated for Altyn Zhurek 2016 prize, according to representative of Bauyrzhan Charity Foundation Ainura Salimbayeva.

"Daniyar was nominated by Baiterek Foundation - this is the association of parents of disabled children of the West Kazakhstan region," Salimbayeva says.



The names of the laureates of Altyn Zhurek [means ‘Golden Heart' - editor] will be announced on October 27.



The prize has been awarded in Kazakhstan for nine years in 11 nominations.



Recall that earlier Daniyar Yeleussinov said he would donate $10mln to Baiterek Foundation to help children diagnosed with cerebral palsy.