    Daniyar Yeleussinov, Tursynbek Kabatov take selfies with voters

    18:50, 09 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the Election Day, Kazakh pop and sports stars have taken selfies with voters at polling stations in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the website of the capital city mayor's office.

    Among them are Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov and stand-up comedian Tursynbek Kabatov. Yeleussinov and Kabatov cast their votes at polling station No. 59. They took memorable pictures with voters.

    Well-known Kazakh singer Altynai Zhorabayeva voted at polling station No.139. The singer's fans were happy to meet with her and took the opportunity to take a memorable selfie.

    Tags:
    Elections Nur-Sultan 2019 Presidential Election
