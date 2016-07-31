  • kz
    Daredevil skydiver jumps from 7.6km without a parachute

    13:08, 31 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A daredevil skydiver on Saturday became the first to jump from a height of 25,000 feet (7,620 meters) without a parachute, landing in a net in southern California, a spokesman said.

    Luke Aikins, 42, who has 18,000 jumps under his belt, completed the jump in Simi Valley, landing in a net measuring 100 feet by 100 feet (30 metres by 30 metres) in a feat broadcast on Fox.

    "Aikins' leap represents the culmination of a 26-year career that will set a personal and world record for the highest jump without a parachute or wing suit," his spokesman Justin Aclin said in an email.

    Lights were set along the side of the net to serve as a guide for Aikens to aim himself as he hurtled toward it.

    "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Aikens told an interviewer on the broadcast, before boarding a propeller plane to perform the jump.

    Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com 

