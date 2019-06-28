Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulates journalists on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has congratulated today journalists on Media Workers Day, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

The head of the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament thanked the media for their professionalism, dedication, and wished journalists splendid health, well-being, and prosperity.



Shortly before this, the Senate Speaker held a meeting with the executives of the national media, during which the attendees discussed the global trends in the development of the sector and the current problems of Kazakhstani journalism.

"In our country, there is a very good law on self-regulatory organizations. The law gives very essential tools for the self-regulation of the sector. It is necessary to create a professional nonprofit organization of journalists and to defend sectoral interests through it. This work is extremely important. Only such a professional organization created in line with all the law requirements can obtain a wide range of governmental functions and can regulate its own issues," said the head of the Senate.

Dariga Nazarbayeva presented letters of appreciation to journalists accredited to the Senate and emphasized that next year the Senate will hold a contest for the best journalistic investigation based on the Senate's work materials.