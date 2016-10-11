Dariga Nazarbayeva discusses cooperation in education with French official

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairperson of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva received Director for Continental Europe of the French Foreign Ministry Florence Mangin in Astana on Monday.

According to the Senate's press service, at the meeting Dariga Nazarbayeva underscored that France is a key political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. The sides noted the high level of cooperation between the two nations. Utmost attention was paid to the deepening of humanitarian cooperation and interaction between universities in particular.



Additionally, senator Nazarbayeva and the French official touched upon teaching of religious studies in Kazakhstan and France, the pressing issues of international agenda, counterterrorism and extremism.