    Dariga Nazarbayeva elected as Kazakhstan's Senate Speaker

    14:56, 20 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva has been elected as the Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Senator Byrganym Aitimova said all MPs welcome the election of Dariga Nazarbayev as the Chairperson of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Senate.

    Ms Aitimova said she is confident that Dariga Nazarbayev being the true patriot of her country will use her extensive knowledge for the benefit of the people and Kazakhstan's development.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Top Story
