Dariga Nazarbayeva expresses support for residents of Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has sent a telegram of condolence to the families of those killed in the explosion in Arys, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

"It is with deep sorrow that the senators learned the news of the events in Arys town of Turkestan region. The explosion in the military unit killed and injured people, and left them homeless. In these tragic days for the country, on my own behalf and on behalf of the MPs, I extend our heartfelt condolences and words of support to the families of those killed and injured. We are with you. We feel deep sorrow. We express particular gratitude to the Kazakhstanis, who did not leave Arys residents in trouble. Thousands of caring people helped evacuate people, shared food, clothes, accommodated homeless people in their homes, and searched for missing children.



Risking their lives, selfless servicemen were evacuating people from the emergency area and fighting the fire. Health professionals, police officers, firefighters, volunteers, central and local government authorities are doing their best to ensure the security of people and help them overcome temporary difficulties. We wish all the injured a speedy recovery.



Once again the Kazakhstanis showed that our power is unity, mercy, and compassion. Clothing, cash, and food for residents of Arys are being collected all over the country.



Only getting united, together, we can overcome all the difficulties, support those in need, and rebuild Arys.



The deputies of the Senate and employees of the Office of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan transferred their one-day salaries to the victims of the incident in the town of Arys," the text of the telegram reads.