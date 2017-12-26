Dariga Nazarbayeva holds meeting with French envoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chair of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Dariga Nazarbayeva held a meeting with the Ambassador of the French Republic in Kazakhstan, Philippe Martinet, the Upper Chamber's press service reports.

The sides discussed the prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two states.

Dariga Nazarbayeva expressed confidence that exchange visits of the parliamentary delegations, as well as intensifying interaction between the relevant committees and apparatuses of the legislative bodies, shall facilitate Kazakhstan-France inter-parliamentary cooperation.