Dariga Nazarbayeva holds meeting with Head of Russia’s Federation Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Kazakh Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Dariga Nazarbayeva held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council (upper house) of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, the Kazakh Senate's press service reports.

Ms. Nazarbayeva told about the results of the joint meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs of Russia and the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Kazakh Senate. According to the senator, in addition to the work of the Commission for Cooperation between the Federation Council and the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, this mechanism of inter-parliamentary cooperation is extremely effective for tackling specific issues, promptly removing the obstacles that arise on the path of the Eurasian integration.

In turn, Ms. Matviyenko proposed the members of the upper chambers of the two countries' parliaments to get actively involved in the Interregional Cooperation Forum annually held under the chairmanship of the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan.

The Head of the Federation Council congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful Presidency over the UN Security Council and invited Dariga Nazarbayeva to take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum scheduled for September this year.

Dariga Nazarbayeva discussed the issues of strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation and the harmonization of the national legislations with Speaker of Russia's State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin.

During the working visit to Moscow, the senator also held meetings with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkisyan, Members of the Board (Ministers) of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Zhaksylykov and Marat Kusainov.

Having discussed the topical issues of the Eurasian integration, Dariga Nazarbayeva pointed to insufficient coverage of integration processes. The senator offered to establish a television channel for the Eurasian Economic Union.