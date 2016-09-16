  • kz
    Dariga Nazarbayeva: I don’t view myself as President’s successor

    15:32, 16 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dariga Nazarbayeva does not view herself as a successor of the Head of State. She said it today to mass media after the Senate's plenary session.

    “I view myself as a person who faithfully and truly serves to her Motherland, who is a member of the President’s team. Therefore, all these rumors are still up in the air. This is speculation and nothing more,” said Nazarbayeva answering the question whether she thinks that she could be a successor of the current President.

    Recall that Dariga Nazarbayeva, who had earlier served as  the  Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, was appointed the Senate Deputy. At today’s plenary session, she was elected as  Chairperson of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security.  

