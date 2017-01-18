Dariga Nazarbayeva: Information security – priority area of national security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate deputies and representatives of governmental structures have met today in the upper chamber of the Parliament to discuss the results of implementation of the RoK Information Security Concept, the Senate's press service informed.

Opening the meeting, Chairperson of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Dariga Nazarbayeva noted that information security had been one of the long-term and priority areas of development of the national security system in whole.

Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev informed the deputies of the main results of implementation of the Concept. In particular, he told about the state of development of technologies and telecommunications, ensuring security of information systems, increasing local content in mass media and improving regulatory-legal framework.





Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Dmitry Goloburda told about the Ministry’s plans on countering relevant threats in information sector.

Senators M.Altynbayev, N.Abykayev, I.Adyrbekov, S.Dzhaksybekov and G.Kim participated in the discussion.

The participants raised the issues regarding development of strategic document aimed at regulating the sphere in the oncoming period. The parliamentarians expressed interest in solution of the problems of technological support and staffing information security sector as well as other aspects of interdepartmental interaction on this problem.

Upon completion of the meeting, D.Nazarbayeva stressed that the recommendations offered during the discussion will be submitted to the Government and will be reviewed during law-making activity.