Dariga Nazarbayeva inspected military facilities of Karaganda garrison

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 24, members of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate headed by Chairperson Dariga Nazarbyaeva visited military units of the Karaganda garrison of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

During the working visit senators Ikram Adyrbekov, Mukhtar Altynbayev, Nurtai Abykayev and Lyazzat Kiinov visited military units of the Karaganda garrison where they got acquainted with the course of combat training and checked infrastructure of the military garrison, the Senate's press service reports.

The deputies inspected the military aircrafts on combat duty, familiarized with MiG-31 simulator , modern samples of arms and military equipment as well as with combat training of special forces divisions.