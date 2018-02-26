Dariga Nazarbayeva leads MPs delegation to Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani MPs led by senator Dariga Nazarbayeva are in Moscow, Russia for a working visit, Kazinform reports.

During the three-day visit to the Russian capital, the delegation of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the Kazakh Senate will hold a number of meetings with Russian colleagues and officials.



On February 25, members of the committee visited the Yuri Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center where they familiarized with the center's facilities, met with its leadership and laid flowers to the Yuri Gagarin monument.



The Kazakh MPs are set to hold meetings with their Russian counterparts, namely Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council and her deputy Ilyas Umakhanov. The sides will discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, international and regional security, interaction in the international parliamentary organizations.



The meetings with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan are scheduled for February 27.