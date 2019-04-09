Dariga Nazarbayeva meets with Turkmen Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, has received today the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, Toily Komekov, at his request, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper house of the Parliament.

Welcoming the guest, Dariga Nazarbayeva underlined that the two countries have good-neighborly relations based on centuries-old ties of friendship and mutual respect, which have reached the level of strategic partnership.



The sides discussed the prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is an essential component of interstate interaction. The Senate Speaker spoke in favor of stepping up inter-parliamentary relations. Toily Komekov conveyed to Dariga Nazarbayeva an invitation to make an official visit to Ashgabat, as well as to participate in the 1st Caspian Economic Forum in Avaza.



The interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the accomplishment of the ambitious goal of reaching $1 billion mark in mutual trade, which was set by Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation should become an effective mechanism for implementing the tasks set to boost bilateral trade.



They discussed prospects for interaction in cross-border cooperation. The head of the Senate dwelt on the Mangistau region proposals in 13 areas presented to the Turkmen side. Projects for the construction of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan highway and a new bridge over the Garabogazgol Bay will facilitate increase in turnover, freight and passenger traffic.

Dariga Nazarbayeva told the diplomat about the country's domestic politics, emphasizing that the present-day political system of Kazakhstan ensures the complete continuity of power, political and economic development of the state. She pointed out that the main objective of the upper house of Parliament is legislative support for the course of the First President of Kazakhstan primarily aimed at raising the well-being of the people, strengthening the institutions of civil society based on a democratic development model and the rule of law.



Toily Komekov highly appreciated Yelbasy's contribution to ensuring global and regional security, underscoring Nursultan Nazarbayev's leadership in the anti-nuclear movement, the promotion of integration processes. He informed that Turkmenistan positively assessed the renaming of Kazakhstan's capital to Nur-Sultan, thereby, immortalizing the invaluable merits of the respected leader of the Turkic world.