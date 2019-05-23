Dariga Nazarbayeva, Mikhail Gusman had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Mikhail Gusman, 1st Deputy Director General of TASS News Agency, the Senate's press service reports.

The sides focused on discussions held during the session themed "Deglobalization: world in search of new development models".



Gusman noted personal contribution of Dariga Nazarbayeva into the development of the Eurasian Media Forum, being held in Kazakhstan since 2002.



The program of the forum consists of bright pressing issues discussions, speeches of bright speakers, master classes by international experts.



"I am impressed by the Eurasian Media Forum," the influential Russian media manager said.



The parties also debated international agenda issues and domestic situation in Kazakhstan.

