  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Dariga Nazarbayeva, Mikhail Gusman had talks

    18:33, 23 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Mikhail Gusman, 1st Deputy Director General of TASS News Agency, the Senate's press service reports.

    The sides focused on discussions held during the session themed "Deglobalization: world in search of new development models".

    Gusman noted personal contribution of Dariga Nazarbayeva into the development of the Eurasian Media Forum, being held in Kazakhstan since 2002.

    The program of the forum consists of bright pressing issues discussions, speeches of bright speakers, master classes by international experts.

    "I am impressed by the Eurasian Media Forum," the influential Russian media manager said.

    The parties also debated international agenda issues and domestic situation in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Mass media Senate Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!