Dariga Nazarbayeva proposes creation of Kazakh-Slovenian enterprises

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairperson of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Kazakh Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva has held a meeting with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Iztok Mirosic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Iztok Mirosic told about the results of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Astana, the agreements reached in education, cybersecurity, and other spheres.

"We want to fundamentally prepare the legal framework for further productive cooperation," Mirosic said.

The State Secretary of the Slovenian Foreign Ministry informed the senator of the domestic political and economic situation in the country, underlining that Slovenia's economic growth is 5% this year. With this indicator, the country ranks second in the European Union. Slovenia is ready to share its experience in innovation, telecommunications, information spheres, and advanced startups based on blockchain technology.

Dariga Nazarbayeva spoke of new opportunities related to the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union and invited the Slovenian partners to create high-tech joint ventures in Kazakhstan with a focus on the EAEU markets, as well as Central Asia and China.

She underscored the need to strengthen the inter-parliamentary dialogue and invited Slovenian counterparts to visit Kazakhstan.



The sides also discussed the prospects for tourism cooperation. The introduction of Silk Viza will open new Central Asia tourist routes for citizens of Slovenia. Ms. Nazarbayeva has recently proposed its creation during a meeting with Uzbek counterparts. Citizens of Kazakhstan will be interested in the experience of developing bicycle tourism that has gained great popularity in Slovenia.