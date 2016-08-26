Dariga Nazarbayeva: Results of research works financed by government should be available for public

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva held a sitting on the issues of financed by the government and international organizations analytical and social research works in the Ukimet Uyi today, Pm.kz informs.

At the sitting D. Nazarbayeva ordered to exclude doubling of research themes and approve common requirements for the methods of the research works.

"The local content must be present there. If we are an ordering party we have to be able to impose our requirements. If you have unclear requirement we shouldn't expect any high-quality results of the works. The Ministry of National Economy jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Finance need to solve this problem by the end of the year," D. Nazarbayeva said.

Besides, she instructed to prepare an analysis of the effectiveness of the research works financed by the government over the last three years.

"The most important is practical application of the results. Thus, we need to ensure wide spreading of the results of the research works and recommendations including corresponding state bodies. Besides, we have to ensure the availability of the results of the financed by the government research works for the public," D. Nazarbayeva noted.