Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked teachers of Olympic medal winners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayev congratulated Olympic champion Daniayr Yeleussinov at the national congress of teachers of Kazakhstan today.

"I would like to remind you that they are Olympic champions and our former schoolchildren. I thank you for teaching them over long years. Our teachers also raised a lot of talented businessmen, politicians and people working in the social sphere. Therefore, I repeat that I believe in you. You are the most talented people!" she said addressing the teachers at the congress.

Sport is also a great opportunity for our youth.

"There might be even more champions in our country if we paid more attention to development of sports and provision of the necessary equipment to schools and building of sports infrastructure," she added.