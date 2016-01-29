Dariga Nazarbayeva to run for Majilis deputy’s seat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dariga Nazarbayeva, Danial Akhmetov, Berdybek Saparbayev and Baktykozha Izmukhamebtov will run for the Majilis deputy’s seats from Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party.

“In whole, there are 127 people in the Party’s list, among them are prominent politicians, public figures, sportsmen, singers and even journalists. Six regional governors and two ministers are also among them,” Secretary of the Party Tolebek Zhumashev says.

Thus, among the candidates are Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev, Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, actor Nurlan Alimzhanov, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Battalov, TV anchor Maya Veronskaya, boxer Gennady Golovkin, singer Zhanar Dugalova, Head of the Astana EXPo-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov, ex-Speaker of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov, two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin, Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin, Chairman of the Youth Wing of Nur Otan Party Shakhmardan Baimanov, Rector of the Kazakhstan National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva, Head of the President’s Executive Office Nurlan Nigmatullin, singer Kairat Nurtas, TV anchor Artur Platonov, Vice Minister of Investments and Development Albert Rau, Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and Governor of Atyrau region Baktykozha Izmukhambetov.