Dariga Nazarbayeva, Valentina Matvienko hold talks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia.

Opening the meeting Valentina Matviyenko mentioned the highest level of Russia-Kazakhstan relations.

«I am confident that your visit will give a new impetus to our multifaceted and multi-vector relations. It will also promote cooperation between the Upper Houses of the two states and inter-parliamentary collaboration at large,» she added.

Valentina Matviyenko also asked Dariga Nazarbayeva to convey the heartiest wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev who contributed heavily to Russia-Kazakhstan relations.

In her turn, the Kazakh Speaker expressed condolences over the fatal tragedy in Krasnoyarsk region. She also congratulated Valentina Matviyenko on her reelection as the Chairwoman of the Federation Council.

Dariga Nazarbayeva also conveyed greetings on behalf of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The parties focused on the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral ties.