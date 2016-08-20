Dariga Shakimova won 17th medal of Rio Olympics for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Dariga Shakimova failed to reach the final bout of the Olympic boxing tournament and won the bronze medal of the Games.

In the semifinal she faced American Claressa Shields in the 75 kg weight class. Claressa Shields is the first American female who won the gold medal of the Olympic Games in London and a multiple world champion.

As a result, Claressa Shields won the bout 3:0, and Dariga Shakimova won the bronze medal of the Games and the 17th medal for the country.