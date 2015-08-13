Dariga Shakimova won gold medal at Asian Confederation Women&#39;s Continental Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, on the last day of the Asian Confederation Women's Continental Championships in Wulanchabu, Kazakhstani boxer Dariga Shakimova won the gold medal.

D. Shakimova from Kazakhstan was the only representative of our country in the finals where she absolutely routed her opponent from China. Thus, she became a champion of the Asian championship for the second time in her career. First time, she became a champion was in 2010, the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation informs.

Besides, Gaukhar Yermekbai, Moldir Bazarbayeva and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva won bronze medals.