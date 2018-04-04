Darkhan Kaletayev becomes Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree appointing Darkhan Kaletayev as the Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

"To appoint Darkhan Amanovich Kaletayev as the Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Decree reads.

The President of Kazakhstan also issued another decree to terminate Darkhan Kaletayev's powers as a member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to the transfer to another appointment.



Darkhan Kaletayev (born in Priozernoye village, Tarbagatay district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazakh SSR, on 14th October 1972) is a Kazakhstani politician.

He graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University (1994) in Ust-Kamenogorsk and the National Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (1996-1997) in Astana. He is a Doctor of Science (Politics).

He started his career in 1995 as a specialist of the first category, a leading specialist at the Committee on Languages under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 1995 to 1996, Darkhan Kaletayev was a leading and chief specialist at the State Committee on National Policy of Kazakhstan. In 1997, he served as a Deputy Head of the Language Policy Coordination Department of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Kazakhstan.

From 1997 to 2001, he headed the Youth Policy Division of the Domestic Policy Department of the Ministry of Information and Social Reconciliation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2001 to 2002, Mr. Kaletayev was a Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Social Reconciliation of Kazakhstan. In 2002, he worked as the Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Social Reconciliation of Kazakhstan.

From 2002 to 2006, he held senior positions at the Domestic Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2006 to 2007, Darkhan Kaletayev headed the Department of State Control and Organizational Work of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2007 to 2008, he served as a Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2008 to 2009, he held the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party. In 2009, he was appointed as the CEO of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. Since 2016, Mr. Kaletayev has been a Member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.