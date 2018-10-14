Darkhan Kydyrali awarded Osh University professor emeritus status

OSH. KAZINFORM At the II Kazakh-Kyrgyz Forum of Intellectuals held in Osh President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali and Academy's senior expert Kadyraly Konkobayev were awarded the status of Osh University professor emeritus, the Academy's press service reports.

Rector of the Osh University Kanybek Isakov read out the decision of the academic council on awarding them the status. He noted that TWESCO contributes greatly to deepening cooperation and scientific integration of fraternal nations. Isakov also congratulated Konkobayev on his 70th anniversary.