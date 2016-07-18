Dashcam video shows a man with gun in hands walking in Almaty (VIDEO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A man walking on Abai Avenue with a gun in his hands was caught on a dashcam in Almaty.

The video was shot at 10:57 and shows the man walking not far from today’s terrorist attack spot – the building of the National Security Committee Department located at the intersection of Abai and Baizakov streets.

As reported earlier, unknown people started shooting today morning in several districts of the city. The office of the National Security Committee was cordoned off and Abylai Khan Street and Abai Avenue were closed.

The internal affairs department warned of launch of an anti-terrorist operation in Almaty.

Red terror-alert level was announced in the city.

“In this regard, we urge all the citizens and guests of Almaty strictly follow the requirements set in this level of terror-alert,” the statement of the internal affairs department reads.



