    Date of election of Kazakh Senate deputies set

    19:05, 27 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the decree "On calling the election of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 28, 2017", Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

    "In connection with expiration of the constitutional term of office of the deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan elected in August 2011, I DECREE:

    1.To call the election of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 28, 2017. 2. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akims (mayors) of Astana and Almaty cities, governors of regions should assume measures on organizational, material-and-technical and financial provision of the election of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the text of the decree reads.

    The decree comes into force since the day of publishing.

    Parliament Senate Elections in Kazakhstan
