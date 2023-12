ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official VKontakte account of GGG revealed the date of the next fight of G. Golovkin against D. Lemieux.

"The official date of the unification fight between Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux is set on October 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Besides, HBO channel will broadcast the fight on the PPV basis," the social network account of GGG informs.