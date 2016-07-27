Date of meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers announced

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Tashkent on October 18-19, Abdulaziz Kamilov, Uzbek foreign minister, said.

"The 43rd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Tashkent on October 18-19, 2016," Kamilov added. "The Uzbek side is actively preparing for this important event to ensure its effectiveness and open new prospects of cooperation."

A decision on Uzbekistan's chairmanship in the organization in 2016 was made at a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Kuwait in May 2015, Trend reports.