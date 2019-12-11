Date of next session of National Public Confidence Council announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The second session of the National Public Confidence Council is set to be held on December 20, Adviser to President Yerlan Karin revealed on his official Telegram channel, Kazinform reports.

Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree on the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 12, 2019. The first session of the Council chaired by President Tokayev took place at the Palace of Independence on September 6.

Eminent statesmen, public figures, reps of political parties and NGOs comprise the Council. Head of the Presidential Administration, Human Rights Commissioner, Children’s Rights Commissioner and other officials are also included into the Council.