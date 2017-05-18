  • kz
    Date of next World Religions Congress announced

    13:19, 18 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held on October 10-11, 2018 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The decision was made at the 16th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakh capital.

    Senate Speaker, the Secretariat head, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev purposed to hold the event on October 10-11 and the participants agreed unanimously.

     

