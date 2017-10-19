Dates of next round of Astana Syria peace talks set

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the dates of the next round of the negotiations on Syria in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As the guarantor countries of cessation of the hostilities regime agreed, the seventh international high-level meeting on Syria within the Astana process will be held on October 30-31, 2017," the ministry's official website says.

The negotiations are expected to result in approving the provision on the working group on the release of hostages and the detained persons, the handover of bodies of those killed, and search for the missing.

The negotiating parties also plan to consult on the issues of the fight against international terrorism and adopt a joint statement on humanitarian demining in Syria. The other issues of mutual interest are likely to be discussed as well.

The Kazakh MFA reminded that the sixth round of Astana talks, which was held in September, ended with the adoption of a joint statement that confirms the parties' intention to continue the work on implementing the provisions of the Memorandum on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria and other decisions made earlier within the Astana process. The established de-escalation zones in Syria made it possible to greatly reduce the scale of the conflict and contributed to improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria.