Dauren Abayev approved as Information Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's meeting of the Majilis committee for economic reform and regional development the deputies agreed on the candidacy of Dauren Abayev for a post of the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

At the instruction of the Kazakh PM, head of the PM's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov has introduced the candidacy.



After considerations, the committee made a conclusion on recommending the submitted candidacy of Dauren Abayev in order to appoint as the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.