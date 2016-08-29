Dauren Abayev congratulated Ministry of Information and Communications staff on Constitution Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting dedicated to the Constitution Day took place in the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry informs.

Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev congratulated the employees of the ministry on the 21st anniversary of the main law of Kazakhstan.

"The Constitution has proved its effectiveness and orientation at protection of the rights and freedoms of the people of the country over the years of independent development of Kazakhstan. Obviously, it was possible thanks to the unity of the people of Kazakhstan and the policy of the Head of State," he said.

Besides, D. Abayev noted a considerable contribution of all the employees of the ministry to improvement and development of the legal framework. Thanks to common efforts, communication and information technologies are developing in Kazakhstan and some serious reforms are conducted in the mass media sphere.