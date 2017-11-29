Dauren Abayev meets with the head of Belarus Hi-Tech Park

MINSK. KAZINFORM On November 28, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev met with Director of the Belarus HTP Administration Vsevolod Yanchevsky, the Ministry's press service reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of developing of start-up ecosystems and venture capital institutions, the possibility of creating a sub-commission for the development of the digital economy within the Kazakhstan-Belarus intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation.



Special attention was paid to reaching agreements on the exchange of experience in the use of blockchain technology and its legal regulation during the meeting.

As the result of the meeting, Dauren Abayev and Vsevolod Yanchevsky signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of new and high technologies.