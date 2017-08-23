Dauren Abayev reports to President on Digital Kazakhstan program development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Abayev reported to the President on the progress made in developing the "Digital Kazakhstan" state program.

President Nazarbayev emphasized the timeliness of the large-scale digitalization of the economy amid growing global competition.

"Today, this issue comes to the fore. The entire world is moving toward it and we must not lag behind. It is a very great challenge. Well-coordinated work of all departments, ministries, and regions is needed," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Minister Abayev told the Head of State about 4 priority areas specified in the new program.

"For now, we have discussed the draft program with all concerned parties. The Digital Kazakhstan program provides four main areas of activity: development of the infrastructure, improvement of the human capital assets, digitalization of the economic sectors, and enhancement of the public services system," Mr. Abayev said.

At the end, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.