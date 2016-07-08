Dave Coldwell: Eubank Jr. is not the one who can beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British trainer Dave Coldwell doesn't think that Chris Eubank Jr. can beat WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, at least stylistically, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Eubank Jr. is a very good fighter. I was in his corner with the stool when he boxed Spike O'Sullivan and then obviously Tom Doran had a fight against him. I was very close up to him on both occasions and there's no doubt that he's a good fighter, vicious and ferocious," Coldwell told Sky Sports.



"I think it's just about to levels. Fair play to Eubank Jr. for wanting to fight the best out there bit I don't believe he wins the fight. He's as good as any challenge for Golovkin if not better but I don't believe he's the man to beat him stylistically," the trainer added.



Recall that Golovkin and Eubank Jr.'s teams are negotiating a possible fight in the UK this autumn.



Source: Sports.kz