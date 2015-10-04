  • kz
    David Lemieux: GGG&#39;s team underestimates my potential

    09:04, 04 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux agreed with his promoter Oscar de la Hoya who said that Lemieux would be the main test in Gennady Golovkin's career (WBA champion).

    "Golovkin's team does not know that our fight will be his biggest test. I think they underestimate my potential. On October 17, I'll show the world what I can. Every fight I was getting better and better . And by October 17 I will be ready for the fight," he said, Sports.kz reports.

