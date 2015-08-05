David Lemieux: I will shock the world on October 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 26-year-old Canadian David Lemieux is an IBF champion in the middleweight class and plans to unify the titles on October 17, Sports.kz informs.

On October 17, Lemieux will have a hard task to fight one of the best middleweight boxers, 33-year-old Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan.

However, Lemieux remains to be confident and promises to surprise everyone in October.

"October 17, I will shock the world," Lemieux said via social networks.